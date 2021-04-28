North Bay business ordered to close for flouting COVID restrictions

The North Bay Parry Sound District Health Unit has ordered Stewart's Decorating to close for repeated violations of COVID restrictions.

In a news release Wednesday, the health unit said it issued the order to the Regina Street business April 17 under Section 22 of the Health Protection and Promotion Act.

"The Order was issued as a result of continued non-compliance with Ontario Regulation 82/20 and current, province-wide, public health restrictions in effect, pursuant to the Emergency Management and Civil Protection Act," the health unit said.

The business must "remain closed to the public and all patrons, including the prohibition of curbside pickup, with the exception of delivery and service by telephone or remote means."

The release said the violations took place between Jan. 25 and April 16.

"The health unit took various actions in an effort to correct the non-compliance, including providing education and warnings, followed by the issuance of multiple provincial offence proceedings," the health unit said.

Violating a Section 22 Order issued by the health unit can result in a fine of up $5,000 per day of non-compliance for individuals, and up to $25,000 per day for corporations.