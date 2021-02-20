Some North Bay business owners are feeling ‘disheartened’ after the province announced the stay-at-home for the North Bay-Parry Sound district would be extended until at least March 8th.

Despite feeling optimistic about re-opening soon, many business owners are left wondering what they can do to stay afloat.

Karrie Emms, an organizer of cooperative art hub Gateway to The Arts, is heartbroken. She was praying the stay at home order was going to be lifted and small businesses would be able to re-open.

"We're officially in for another two weeks,” said Emms. "I just sighed was like 'Okay there's not much we can do about it.'"

Emms and other local artists launched the co-operative art hub late last year. While the space is closed to the public, the artists can use its studios to create.

"It does hurt business. We have three new members who have signed on in the last two months and they've never seen our location open," said Emms. "We'd really like to get to the point where we can do that."

Across the street at Revolve Cycle studio, co-owners David Barrie and Jane Kelly were anticipating an extended lockdown, but that doesn't mean they were not upset.

"I have to think it's in our best interest to be doing this," said Kelly. "They're safe guarding the public."

Barrie said the business has lost about $20,000 since the first lockdown.

"We were only open for six weeks before the first lockdown started and we got to know our members really well," said Barrie.

The province announced North Bay's lockdown is effect until at least March 8th. It’s the same situation in Toronto and Peel Region. On Friday Medical Officer of Health Dr. Jim Chirico explained it’s due to community spread of new COVID-19 variants of concern (VOC).

"There is now community spread already of VOC. Meaning, that a person acquired the VOC and does not know where they got it from," said Chirico. "No travel history, no contact with positive cases and were not in an outbreak setting."

The health unit chose to re-open skating rinks, tobogganing hills and snowmobile trails starting Monday. But, Chirico cautions that if public health measures are not followed, he will re-evaluate the situation.

"We've come so far and faced many sacrifices," he said. "We have to hang on a little longer."