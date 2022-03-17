North Bay businesses want downtown road construction delayed

There’s a makeover planned for downtown North Bay, but some business owners want city council to put its foot on the brake for now.

“We've heard from many of our members who are concerned things will be shut down again because of construction," said Downtown North Bay and Waterfront board chair Michelle Trudeau.

The project would see a complete resurfacing of pavement along Main Street. The board said its members and other downtown merchants have been challenged by the COVID-19 pandemic in the last two years and closing streets and sidewalks for constriction could result in more hardship.

“I own two little lovely businesses downtown and we would love a little bit of an opportunity that's not around any kind of issues like COVID or construction," said Trudeau.

The $6.2 million construction project was to start in July, but the businesses are asking it be delayed until next spring. Councillor Chris Mayne said delaying the project is a show of support for the business community.

“I don't think we're going to impose moving forward on the downtown businesses if they don't really want to go forward,” said Mayne. “If that’s what they're recommending, I’d expect council would support it."

The downtown board also said the added time would allow it to prepare membership and other business owners for the multi-year construction plan.

“We just want to give everyone a heads up and come up with a promotions and marketing plan to facilitate this,” said Trudeau. “We wholeheartedly support it. We're anxious for the renovation to happen."

A city report said deferring construction will not have any major impact on the road, but there still could be minor repairs made this year.

The report is scheduled to go before council next week.