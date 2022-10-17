North Bay businesses weigh in on what they want changed

North Bay's downtown is home to many local businesses, including Cheapskates, which has been in business for 30 years.

"I'm proud that our business has been around this long and the kind of job we do, and hope it continues on, and on and on," said owner Barry Klus.

"One of the key points I think is the service we provide, that's absolutely critical in any environment so I'm proud that we are able to do that each and everyday."

Klus said he has been located in the downtown for quite some time and has noticed some changes that he feels need addressing.

"Being downtown is great, there's a lot of opportunities downtown. We're hoping to see continued support by the city, to assist and grow the downtown business area."

With the municipal elections only a week away, many business owners are voicing their desires to city council hopefuls.

"There's been a lot of things that have affected us with the environment downtown," added Klus.

"There's challenges everyday, but it's something you have to deal with."

Other business owners agreed, they told CTV News they hope the new council set to begin at the end of the month, can make some changes.

"There's some known issues with the downtown core. But I feel like they are being addressed and will be addressed,” said Shawn Split, owner of Creative Learning Toys.

“Hopefully there's some beautification plans for next year for the downtown core and that will attract some more teammates and businesses to come to the core.

A company that's been in North Bay for over 40 years, Brown's Moving has seen many changes throughout its time. Owner Ken Brown told CTV News he also hopes the next group of local leaders can make some needed changes.

"We need something done here. I'm not going to point bad people and good people but there's people who need help, and we need to help them," he said.

"If we all pull together, guess what, it's going to work out."