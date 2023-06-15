North Bay businesses working to revitalize West Ferris area

A group of business owners from the West Ferris area of North Bay has come together to revitalize the neighbourhood.

What started as just six businesses involved has turned into more than 70 jumping on board.

It’s being called the Ferris Business Network and businesses from one end of Lakeshore Drive to the other are a part of it.

Mike Gelinas, a member of the group, said 40 per cent of North Bay’s population lives in West Ferris and they want it to be busy again.

"The whole goal of this is to promote West Ferris, to rediscover West Ferris. At one time, West Ferris was where you went shopping, no more," he said.

"So, what we’re trying to do is bring it back, not just for the people who used to shop here but for the residents of West Ferris who can realize how beautiful this part of town is."

The group's first event, Ferris Fun Day, is July 15 and is family-friendly.

Gelinas said the event will feature activities throughout the Lakeshore Drive area with bagpipes, breakfast with former NHLer and local hockey coach Vitali Yachmenev and friends, static car display, and a dunk tank.