North Bay café continues to donate proceeds to help people with intellectual disabilities

There are many restaurants and cafés in North Bay that are rebounding from the COVID-19 pandemic. At the Home Style Café, the grill is sizzling, the line is long and the food is dished out to hungry diners.

The café is thrilled to see its customers come back. That’s because it’s operated by Community Living North Bay and all of the proceeds go back to supporting the organization’s programs and services for people with intellectual disabilities.

“People are really happy,” said manager Lisette Nault. “We are open to the community. It’s a great feeling. It’s pretty heart warming knowing the people we support really appreciate it.”

The café opened in 1989 as a training centre for Community Living North Bay. Once the province passed Bill 148, it had to undergo changes to become a not-for-profit restaurant instead. The restaurant is looking at eventually hiring more that come out from Community Living North Bay’s employment program.



“That is a long-term goal to hire people with intellectual disabilities,” said Community Living North Bay Executive Director Sherry Carnevale. “This is a gem that Community Living has.”

Between 600-700 people use Community Living North Bay. It provides a wide range of programs from helping people find job to assisting children, their families and adults with disabilities. Community Living is in its 66th year. Some of its programs include: clinical services, respite, community transition programs, student nutrition programs and adult education.

“We work really hard in getting that message out for the community to see what we do,” said Carnevale.

Officials credit the restaurant for helping those with disabilities get access to the services they need.