North Bay candidates say hunger for change will boost voter turnout

Meeting voters, posting election signs and making promises are staples of any election campaign, including the north.

North Bay’s three candidates for mayor have been meeting with constituents and unveiling their platform ahead of the October vote.

Considering less than half (45 per cent) of the eligible voters cast a ballot in the city’s last municipal election, it begs the question: are voters listening?

“I think people feel somewhat disconnected that their vote perhaps doesn’t matter or even if the member that they vote for, that the person doesn’t contact with them,” said Nipissing University political science professor David Tabachnick.

Tabachnick said on average across the country, voter turnout was around the 40 per cent mark in past municipal elections across the country.

“We’ll have to wait and see what kind of voter turn out it is this time around,” he said.

At his Thursday morning campaign launch, mayoral candidate Peter Chirico predicted voters will come out in droves because they want to see change at city hall.

“We can do better and that’s what we’re going to do," Chirico said.

"We’re going to set plans and we’re going to execute those plans. We’re not going to just talk about it."

His opponents -- current North Bay city councillor Johanne Brousseau and political newcomer Leslie McVeety -- have both been hearing the same thing: voters want change.

“They’re happy to see a new type of leadership and a new fresh look and all the neighbourhoods we have been in have been very supportive,” Brousseau said.

McVeety agreed.

“I always say ‘Is there something of concern to you?’ and everybody wants change,” she said.

“They want North Bay to feel safe again. They want to feel safe walking again anywhere in the city without fear.”

Election day is Oct. 24.