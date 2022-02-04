North Bay care home hires recruiter to fill nursing jobs

Cassellholme for the Aged has hired a recruiter to attract nursing staff to the long-term-care home.

Staff from Cassellholme told CTV News they’ve been able to attract some registered nurses, but finding housing is the major obstacle to keeping them here.

“It is a struggle to find accommodations for individuals that are coming to work or offered employment outside the district,” said Cassellholme HR director Shani Giroux.

“They are unable to find housing in the North Bay area. That’s another barrier to our ability to staff the home.”

Giroux said all other areas of the home currently have adequate staff.