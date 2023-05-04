North Bay Casino reopening Thursday evening
Videojournalist
Jaime McKee
After a three-week closure, North Bay’s casino will reopen Thursday at 6 p.m.
Gateway Casinos spokesperson Rob Mitchell told CTV News in a statement Thursday afternoon North Bay will be the first northern casino to reopen.
The company said both slots and table games will be available to customers.
The news comes after all Gateway Casinos in the province closed for a number of weeks due to cyberattacks.
Another nine casinos reopened this week, as well, and the company said it will continue to open other casinos across the province in the coming days.
There is no set date on when the other casinos in northern Ontario will reopen.
-
La Loche residents to be evacuated to Regina amidst wildfire risk: SPSAAs active wildfires hit northern parts of Saskatchewan, affected residents are being evacuated to Regina.
-
Experts say it’s time to ‘retreat’ from eroding shoreline'There is a growing amount of evidence that it’s actually cheaper to try and move these cottages and homes further back from the lake.'
-
Axes, swords, baseball bats used to damage 4 vehicles and home in targeted attack: AbbyPDA group of violent vandals used an array of weapons to destroy a property in Abbotsford last week, and police believe the act was targeted.
-
Western wildfires visible from spaceWildfires in western Canada have necessitated evacuations for some communities and the issuance of air quality advisories due to the presence of wildfire smoke.
-
Winnipeg unveils proposed improvements for Route 90The City of Winnipeg has unveiled proposed improvements for Route 90 in order to get public feedback.
-
Weapons incident investigation happening near Kitchener public schoolWaterloo regional police are currently in the area of Westmount Road and Glasgow Street investigating a weapons incident.
-
'The ship sank all over again': Families of victims in wreck recall Gordon LightfootDarren Muljo was six years old when his teacher asked the students in his elementary school class to pick a song they wanted to learn to play.
-
Saskatoon marks Red Dress Day 2023The City of Saskatoon has created a red dress display in honour of missing and murdered Indigenous women and girls.
-
Here's how you can celebrate the coronation of King Charles in OttawaCTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at how you can celebrate the coronation of King Charles III in Ottawa this weekend.