North Bay Casino reopening Thursday evening

After a three-week closure, North Bay’s casino will reopen Thursday at 6 p.m.

Gateway Casinos spokesperson Rob Mitchell told CTV News in a statement Thursday afternoon North Bay will be the first northern casino to reopen.

The company said both slots and table games will be available to customers.

The news comes after all Gateway Casinos in the province closed for a number of weeks due to cyberattacks.

Another nine casinos reopened this week, as well, and the company said it will continue to open other casinos across the province in the coming days.

There is no set date on when the other casinos in northern Ontario will reopen.