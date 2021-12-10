North Bay celebrates all things film and television

To keep a thriving film industry in the area for years to come, the City of North Bay and the chamber of commerce are partnering to launch a new film and television guide.

The guide will connect production companies to local businesses that can help film crews during their stay in the city.

“The activity that happens in film -- the trucks, the movement, and lights and noise -- our community embraces it,” said North Bay Mayor Al McDonald. “Our community deserves the credit.

Activity picked up this year after the industry slowed in 20202 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. In all, 17 productions were shot over 207 filming days at 87 different locations. A large portion of the productions involved Hideaway Pictures.

“A lot of the movies we make are hometown Americana stories. North Bay has a beautiful Main Street and a beautiful look for the type of movies we are filming,” said Hideaway Pictures CEO David Anselmo.

The film and TV industry created more than $31 million in revenue for the city while at the same time creating jobs.

“It’s a little bit over a $2 billion industry,” said Nipissing MPP Vic Fedeli. “We’ve got about 45,000 people working and $522 million in tax credits.”

Moving into next year, the city along and the chamber of commerce are creating a film and TV guide. Businesses able to help film crews can register to be included in the guide, which will notify the productions when they begin filming in the spring.

Businesses interested in having their products or services included in the guide are invited to register here.

From retail and restaurants to specialty items, esthetics and healthcare services, the guide aims to direct visiting cast and crew members to local businesses. The new will also showcase the growing local filming infrastructure services and providers.

“My hat’s off to them for the investment that they’ve made in North Bay,” said Peter Chirico, president and CEO of the North Bay and District Chamber of Commerce.

“The film industry saved our hospitality industry through the COVID period and throughout the shutdowns. The restaurants were catering and the hotels had rooms.”