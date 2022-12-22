North Bay Christmas charities struggling to find donations

With only a few days left to go until Christmas, some charities in North Bay are hoping for an avalanche of donations.

The Salvation Army of North Bay’s kettle campaign’s goal this year was $225,000. As of Dec. 21, they have only reached about 65 per cent of the goal.

All of the money goes to the Salvation Army’s food bank, summer camp, apartment setups, clothing vouchers, as well as Christmas hampers for more than 300 people.

“With inflation rates and all that and rising housing costs, it's no wonder our donations are down,” said Maj. Stephanie Watkinson, of the Salvation Army North Bay.

“But then the need is also up.”

Donations are still being accepted at all of the kettle locations, which are all equipped with debit/credit tap machines, at the church location of 134 McIntyre St. East or online.

Tracy Richardson-Sloan, co-chair of the North Bay Santa Fund, is busy unpacking boxes of juices and food preparing for the end of the donation period.

The charity is in its 75th year and is more than $70,000 short to meet its goal to bring food and toys to 550 families with 1,200 children.

"We are a charity but that doesn't mean we're the only people who are suffering,” Richardson-Sloan said.

“Regular families and everyday people are also having trouble just putting food on the table or gas in the car."

Throughout the pandemic, it was difficult for the Santa Fund's organizers to have the public help with the packing and distribution of food and toys.

Basket packing is Thursday night and distribution is Friday.

Fundraisers organized by individuals and small businesses combine with corporate donations help make the annual giving of Christmas hampers a success.

The Bay Bundle deliveries of Christmas gift baskets took place Sunday, as an example, with a further $3,500 hoped to be raised for the Santa Fund.

"Every time I speak to someone about the Santa Fund, they always start reminiscing how the Santa Fund helped them or they have a beautiful story about how they made their own Christmas tradition with their family,” said Richardson-Sloan.

Donations can still be made to either charity in person or online before the deadline. To learn more about the Santa Fund, click here.