North Bay citizens upset over fence blocking trail access

A group of citizens living in the west end of North Bay is demanding an access point to Lake Nipissing and the trails on 10th Street be re-opened to the public.

"We’re really hoping we have city council, at least some of them, on our side and work to solve this problem," said Elaine Courtice. "To our knowledge, there has been zero record of any incidents at this crossing."

Over 70 people gathered for a sing-along in support of their cause Tuesday evening. While at the same time, the group presented their case to city council.

The lake access was closed in October by the Ottawa Valley Railway (OVR) to deal with trespassers crossing the rail tracks.

"This measure protects our employees, many of whom are citizens of North Bay, and also helps prevent anyone unauthorized to be on OVR property from getting injured by a train or other rail equipment," said Genesee & Wyoming Canada Inc. corporate communication advisor Claudine Bois.

The chain-link fence is installed between the Apollo Gymnastics and Brinks buildings. It fully blocks access to a more than 70-year-old lake, trail and greenspace for hundreds of residents who want to hike, bike or walk down to the waterfront or along the trail system.

There are other access points for pedestrians, such as a safe crossing spot on Memorial Drive, but those living in the area said it’s too far of a walk to get to.

"At my age, I come two blocks from my house to here and then I’m on the lake or on the trails," resident Helen Manning said."If I have to go another way, it’s much longer."

The group, called the Restore The 10th Street Access Group, is asking the City of North Bay to create an approved safe pedestrian "crossover" at the site. A petition is circulating in the city and has over 250 signatures.

In a statement, the railway maintains this is a safety issue.

"This has been on the city’s trail maps for years and years and years," said Liza Vandermeer, who presented to council. "There has never been any indication that there was a problem with it and poof it’s gone and chain-linked a chain link fence."

The group is set to meet with the OVR Thursday to oppose the fence’s erection.