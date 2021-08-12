North Bay city council approves construction of multi-use sports courts

The City of North Bay is upgrading its waterfront recreation area by building one full-sized hard-surfaced multi-use court and one half-sized court beside it.

City council approved the project on Tuesday.

The cost is $400,000, with $305,000 is coming from the Investing In Canada Infrastructure Program and the remaining portion coming from the city.

"Last year, towards budget time, there were a lot of people sending in comments to council members looking for court sport facilities," said City Councillor Chris Mayne.

The courts will be located adjacent to the beach volleyball courts behind the North Bay Transit commission station.

Last year, during budget discussions, city council acknowledged there is a lack of ball courts and public sports facilities available for use.

"The lines can be repainted if someone wants to use it for tennis or volleyball," Mayne said.

Construction is set to begin in the next few weeks and will be completed around late October or early November.