North Bay city council candidate arrested twice Thanksgiving weekend

Only two weeks from the 2022 municipal election, a North Bay council hopeful and former deputy mayor is facing assault charges.

Court documents obtained by CTV News show Sheldon Forgette was arrested twice by North Bay police over the Thanksgiving weekend.

Forgette faces two charges for assault, two counts of mischief and a charge of forcible confinement.

None of the allegations has been proven in court.

CTV News was unsuccessful in reaching Forgette, but on social media, he claims the allegations are false and will defend himself in court.

"I'm completely heartbroken by these allegations two weeks before the election; these allegations are categorically false & I will be defending myself to have these charges dropped," Forgette said in a Facebook post.

"People who know me, know that I do not believe in violence, nor condone it."

Forgette added, in the post, he cannot speak to the incidents themselves as it is a legal matter and goes on to encourage people to report crimes to police or Crime Stoppers.

"These allegations have shaken every single part of my life and will have lasting impacts on me and my family."

He did not specify if he will withdraw from his campaign.

More information on his campaign can be found on his website.