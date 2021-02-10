North Bay city council has approved its 2021 operating and capital budget, increasing the tax levy by 3.38 per cent to nearly $97 million.

The budget was passed with an 8-3 vote on Tuesday. Including growth, the average homeowner will have to pay roughly 2.99 per cent more in property taxes.

"We looked at this with a lens of not just for 2021 but also looking at future years,” said Deputy Mayor and Budget Chief Tanya Vrebosch. “A zero per cent increase is not sustainable. If we did that, we'd see a spike next year."

But some city councillors were not board, citing their belief that the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic should put some major projects on hold. Councillors Mark King, George Maroosis and Scott Robertson voted against the budget.

The 3.38 per cent increase consists of a 0.28 per cent raise in city departments, 1.75 per cent for capital projects and 1.34 percent for agencies, boards and committees.

"This is a responsible budget to make sure that we’re not putting that pressure onto future years," said Vrebosch.

King was amongst those who voted no due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, arguing the city should revaluate some projects.

"The thought process that some councillors are using is really troubling,” said King. “We have an aging population here and many of these people have trouble making ends meet.”

Council opted to direct $300,000 for a residential property tax relief and $840,000 from reserves for the Jack Garland Airport. Vrebosch said the city expects to support the airport for the next few years.

“Without that airport, it will have a negative impact on our economic development here at the city," Vrebosch said.

Council votes on the future of Cassellholme and the proposed new community centre will wait as they wait for details surrounding financing the long-term care home.