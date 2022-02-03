North Bay city council to vote on major road project work

Bicycle lanes on Trout Lake Road could become a reality this summer if North Bay city council approves funding.

The work is a $3.75 million rehabilitation project from Mountainview Drive to Lee’s Road. Local cycling enthusiasts said it would be an overdue addition.

“In our recent past, we lost a young woman to a cycling tragedy on Trout Lake Road,” said North Bay Mountain Bike Association spokesperson Connie Hergott.

“Also a local dentist had his life is altered forever because of an accident on Trout Lake Road.”

Most of the funds for the work would come from the Ontario government.

“The city will be receiving about $3 million from the provincial Connecting To Links fund,” said City Coun. Chris Mayne.

“We’re getting very good value for city investment of this project and it needs to be done. The road is deteriorating on the edges.”

Construction would take a few months to complete. It also includes new sidewalks and significant paving.

“This is a really important link between the urban centre and the more rural parts of North Bay and the Airport Hill community as well,” said North Bay’s active transportation committee member Rod Bilz.

Mayne said he expects council to approve the project.

“It’ll be one of the most significant capital projects this summer and I look forward to the work taking place,” he said.

Hergott said North Bay needs to catch up with other cities across Canada when it comes to paved bike lanes.

“I’ve worked with a group of families last summer who are desperate to have their kids bike to school,” she said.

If city council votes next Tuesday to spend the money, the project will get underway in the spring.