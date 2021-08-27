North Bay city councillor is stepping down

A city councillor in North Bay is resigning before their current term is up.

Marcus Tignanelli was elected during the 2018 municipal election. Tignanelli writes on his website that he was proud to be involved with active transportation, to further complete the Kate Pace Way, and the addition of street bike lanes.

"Working with our arts and culture community members, we successfully implemented a public art policy, as well as two high-engagement art commissions in the now annual Traffic Box Program," he wrote on his website.

Tignanelli was 22 years old when elected less than three years ago and said he had a burning desire to make the world a better place as a city councillor.

"The tears of overwhelming joy the evening I was elected by the citizens of North Bay was the single greatest moment in my life," he said. "What was once a long-shot bid to inspire a community that I would bring about change became reality. Over the last three years, we have endured many trivial and joyous times together as citizens of this community."

He said that there have been many difficult times -- the community has struggled with the effects of the opioid crisis, lack of affordable housing, climate change, government distrust, and the "cynicism and destruction of community spirit due to social media."

"We have made it increasingly acceptable to sit back and judge others without self-reflection and considerations of their efforts and emotions. It is time for all of us to look in the mirror, reflect, seek to understand other's perspectives, and show mutual respect for opposing opinions. We live in one of the greatest democracies the world has known, we cannot take this for granted," Tignanelli said.

He adds he hopes his leadership at city hall will inspire the next generation of leaders.

"The comments, negativity, accusations, and stress are all worth it because at the end of the day your voice will bring about the change you wish to see in the world," he said. "I want to thank all City of North Bay staff for teaching me the ins and outs of our operations, whether it be tours of the landfill and wastewater facility to technical data briefings on winter maintenance. You all made my integration and success possible."

Tignanelli also took the time to thank his fellow city councillors and Mayor Al McDonald, writing even though he didn't always agree on policies, there was mutual respect.

"I can confidently say every single one of you is out there representing the citizens of North Bay with all your heart," he said.

He announced he is now joining the City of North Bay’s Economic Development team.

"Business retention and expansion, attraction, and development of new industries, businesses and services for the purpose of expanding our economy of the community, have been the focus of my time while on council," he wrote. "From hosting networking events in our urban centres to speaking as a keynote at economic conferences and networking abroad for the purpose of foreign direct investment I have been dedicated to providing local employment opportunities and strengthening the property tax base of the city."