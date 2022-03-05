North Bay city hall vigil to support Ukraine

More than 200 people gathered Friday evening in North Bay for a moving ceremony as prayers were heard and people stood together in solidarity.

Signs were held, Ukrainian flags were worn on peoples backs, and candles were lit as people came together at North Bay's city hall to show support for Ukraine.

Prayers were read by members of the United Church.

Organizers said they hope Ukraine knows North Bay is supporting the country.

“We are standing in solidarity with the people in Ukraine,” said Patricia Kirton Bailey, council member at All United Church.

“We are concerned, we’re sending our prayers to them, positive thoughts to the universe to them, and prayers to our politicians that they can do what they can do to make this stop.”