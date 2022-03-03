North Bay company with Ukrainian roots sending items to those in need

Canada Meat Group is sending non-perishable items and also trying to send bulletproof vests to Ukraine

Canada Meat Group is a northern Ontario company, but it has deep Ukrainian roots. And as the war continues overseas, staff members are doing their best to help their family and friends in need.

"It’s really tough, it’s heartbreak," said Dmytro Korotkykh, vice president of sales with Canada Meat Group.

"It’s hard to explain in words. It’s all about feelings. It’s a disaster, it’s a real war, unfortunately," he added.

While times remain tough Canada Meat Group is sending non perishable items over to Ukraine every Friday.

"We organized a local donation point. So, people can bring non-perishable food, clothing, diapers, everything that we can send to Ukraine," he said.

"All this stuff and items are really in need these days there. Today, yesterday, day before yesterday, all day long people are here, dropping off items," added Korotkykh.

On top of the non-perishable items, the company is working on getting bulletproof vests sent over to Ukraine as well.

"It’s really hard to buy these items. You have to have a special license," he said.

"We are trying to figure it out, closely working with the Embassy of Ukraine in Canada on how to organize this, how to buy this and send to Ukraine."