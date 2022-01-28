North Bay cop charged with assault over incident at hospital to continue working

A North Bay police officer has been charged with assault after an incident at the local hospital that left one person injured earlier this month, OPP says.

It happened on Jan. 18 at North Bay Regional Health Centre between a 46-year-old on-duty cop with 16 years of service and a civilian, North Bay Police Service said in a news release.

"The victim sustained minor physical injuries as a result of the incident," police said.

Three days later, the North Bay police chief asked Ontario Provincial Police to do an independent investigation into the matter.

"In order to ensure objectivity and protect the integrity of the investigation, the Ontario Provincial Police will be conducting the criminal investigation into this matter," North Bay police said.

As a result, the police officer involved, who is a constable in the uniform patrol section, was arrested Jan. 27. He was released and has been reassigned to administrative duties.

North Bay Police Service said it will also be investigating the officer's conduct.

The accused is scheduled to appear in court on March 15.

The allegation has not been proven in court.