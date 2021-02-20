A city councillor in North Bay is asking council to reopen the already approved operating and capital budget in the wake of the area’s extended stay-at-home order.

Counc. Mark King believes that Mayor Al McDonald should announce an emergency council meeting to look at, and make amendments to, the city’s budget.

"It is so unbelievably crucial to the operation of the city," said King.



"Business as usual has been the direction we've been taking and it is no longer good enough."

The budget was approved by an 8-3 vote on Feb. 9 and imposes a 3.38 per cent increase to the tax levy to nearly $97 million.

King voted against the budget instead supporting an idea of only a 1 per cent increase in lieu of helping support struggling taxpayers.

He says he wants major capital projects, like the proposed West Ferris Community Centre, put on hold until further notice.

"I can't believe that some people on council think this is the time to do something like this," said King.



"Words cannot describe the feeling I have for the condition of the city right now."

While King says he was shocked by the province's decision to extend the stay-at-home order, he admits it was expected with the community spread of the COVID-19 Variant of Concern.