North Bay couple donates $5K to Outloud North Bay
A North Bay couple is supporting financially the activities and events at Outloud North Bay, the safe space for 2SLGBTQ+ youth in the city.
Mark and Steve Deacon said they wish they had a space like Outloud to support them when they were younger.
“As a young gay man growing up in northern Ontario, it was absolute hell,” said Mark. “I was bullied and attacked. Even though I wasn’t out, people knew.”
Mark took a tour of Outloud North Bay last week with its founder Seth Compton. That’s when he knew he wanted to help. Mark and Steve presented a cheque Wednesday afternoon worth $5,000 to Outloud North Bay to continue to help the programming and events that take place for 2SLGBTQ+ youth and allies.
“Kids, no matter how they identify, need a good safe welcoming warm place and Seth provides that,” said Steve.
Compton already has ideas for the money.
“That’s rent, that’s internet, that’s art supplies, buttons for our canteens. It can be used in all sorts of different ways,” said Compton.
Compton said about 75 kids and youth walk through Outloud’s door each day and there are about 300 members involved with the youth hub’s activities.
