North Bay curling camp wraps up as youth from across Ontario develop skills

The North Bay Granite Club has been hosting a few dozen young curlers from across the province as part of the Amethyst Junior Curling Camp.

The weeklong summer camp allowed young curlers to hone their skills as they prepare for the winter curling season.

Caitlyn Connors, 12, is practising her delivery and sweep from end to end.

“To sweep on my toes more and to get more weight on the broom,” the Sudbury curler said. “Both of my parents curl, too.”

Following an ice technician's course, and the club’s three-day Summer Spiel tournament, it was the youth’s turn to take the ice.

Connors is just one of around 50 young people participating in the curling camp.

“We’ve hosted this camp for a few years and it’s been run well,” said North Bay Granite Club GM Laura Johnston.

“We’re fortunate enough to put our ice in during the summer months. Many clubs don’t have that opportunity.”

Hosted by the Ontario Curling Council, top-flight instructors have been working with curlers of all levels to improve their on-ice performance, as well as off-the-ice skills through team-building exercises.

“We pretty much help the kids learn everything from how to slide and how to sweep and how to do strategy and teamwork,” said instructor Sara Guy. “It’s just about spreading the passion for the game.”

It’s the first time North Bay curler Riley Winters attended the camp.

“Normally I deliver a side with a stabilizer, but now I’ve learned how to side with a broom,” he smiled.

While the love of the sport is most important, there’s also skill development to push these young athletes onto the international stage representing the province and country.

“I would almost guarantee that someone is going to be wearing the Olympic rings on their back at some point,” said Johnston.

A dream many of them are chasing, with a broom and rock in their hands.