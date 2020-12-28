Residents in North Bay spent the day digging out after Mother Nature's latest snowfall.

The light snow started overnight bringing quite-a-bit for people to deal with in the morning.

"Enough," said local resident Barb Fisher.



"We've had enough. It's beautiful, it's clean, but enough!"

People could be seen down almost every road in the city with snow blowers or shovels trying to find the bottom of their driveways.



For Fisher, the hard work didn't just start in the morning.

"Yesterday we did our back deck, thankfully, because otherwise it would be up to here by down," signalling somewhere near her shoulders.



"It's good exercise, but enough."

At this point she had already been outside for an hour and a half clearing her driveway along with a neighbours.

This is a similar story for resident Gill Esvoyer who was helping out neighbours with his snowblower as well.

"I guess we're just going to have to grain and bare it, we can't change it," he said.



"I'm sure the city's doing everything that they can, but what can you do? We've just got to dig out."

Although in good spirits, he is worried about what's to come as winter has barely just begun.

"The last couple of storms it's built up so much that the plows go by, they push it into your driveway, than the sidewalk guy comes in and he banks it up even higher," he adds.



"It gives some people no where to put the snow and it makes it quite difficult on some of the neighbours to even get out."

Esvoyer says it usually takes him an hour to blow out his driveway after a storm like Sundays.

However, although a lot of work, some people were quite happy with Mother Nature's late Christmas present.

"It's good for the mind, good for the body, good exercise seeing as how the gyms are closed and everything right now," said Fawn Sage who has been shovelling for over 4 hours after working two 12 hour night shifts at the hospital.

"I'm a winter baby, I'm born in the winter and it's got to get done and somebody's got to be the hero. So environmentally friendly way to shovel the snow with the manual snow throwers here."

Sage had two shovels on hand and was carrying the snow to her front lawn so there was still a place to put the extra.

Meanwhile, there was one spot in the city where the snow was welcomed without question. Lee Park was filled with happy tobogganers who were happy to get out and enjoy everything that winter has to offer.

Expert tobogganer Ethan Belanger fly's down the big hill at Lee Park in North Bay. Dec. 28/20 (Alana Pickrell/CTV News Northern Ontario)



"I'm sledding with my friend," said 9-year-old Ethan Belanger who caught air several times coming down the big hill.

"I like to play in it," he adds.

11-year-old Grace Young was also wrapping-up a day in the snow after spending the afternoon snowboarding at the city park.

"I like it," she said, referring to all the snow that now surrounds the city.

Although the forecast is constantly changing, as of right now the short-term forecast is predicting at least two more days with heavy snow fall meaning the shovels will soon be mandatory again.