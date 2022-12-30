North Bay doubles garbage bag limit next week because of app glitch
North Bay residents who missed curbside garbage collection this week can place double the weekly bag limit at the curb next week.
“Some residents using the North Bay Recycles App did not receive the most recent service update from earlier this month indicating that there will be no changes to the regular curbside collection schedule over Christmas and New Year’s,” the city said in a news release Friday.
“As a result, those who have missed curbside garbage collection this week will be permitted to place two extra bags (a total of four bags) at the curb on their next regularly scheduled collection day.”
The city reminds users of the North Bay Recycles App to refresh or close it after use.
“If the app has been operating in the background on a device, it won't receive updated data,” the city said.
-
Benedict XVI, first pope to retire in 600 years, dies at 95Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI, the shy German theologian who tried to reawaken Christianity in a secularized Europe but will forever be remembered as the first pontiff in 600 years to resign from the job, died Saturday. He was 95.
-
Rain, at times heavy, expected throughout much of southern Ontario SaturdayEnvironment Canada is warning of heavy rainfall and possible flooding in a number of regions throughout southern Ontario today.
-
Benedict XVI, first pope to resign in 600 years, dies at 95Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI, the shy German theologian who tried to reawaken Christianity in a secularized Europe but will forever be remembered as the first pontiff in 600 years to resign from the job, died Saturday.
-
Full LRT service restored after overhead wire issue in east endAn overnight incident that damaged the overhead power lines to the O-Train is disrupting service in the east end.
-
Here are the top stories of 2022 from CTV ReginaTragedy at a Sask. First Nation, a high profile amber alert, cattle killed by lightning and a discussion on provincial autonomy. These were just some of the stories from a high profile year for news in Saskatchewan.
-
Seven feel-good stories in Ottawa in 2022CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at the feel-good stories in Ottawa in 2022.
-
Will pre-pandemic crowds return this NYE? Some Vancouver businesses unsureThis Saturday will mark Vancouver’s first New Year’s Eve in years without COVID-19 restrictions – but some businesses aren’t sure whether pre-pandemic crowds will return.
-
B.C. girl who woke neighbours during apartment fire receives bravery awardWith smoke filling the hallways of their North Vancouver apartment building, the Rezaeis family – including 12-year-old Paryas – delayed their own escape so they could wake their neighbours.
-
Halifax hands out 275 parking tickets so far during World JuniorsHockey fans in Halifax left Thursday night’s game against Austria with more than just a landslide victory for Canada -- many also got hit with a parking ticket.