North Bay doubles garbage bag limit next week because of app glitch

North Bay residents who missed curbside garbage collection this week can place double the weekly bag limit at the curb next week.

“Some residents using the North Bay Recycles App did not receive the most recent service update from earlier this month indicating that there will be no changes to the regular curbside collection schedule over Christmas and New Year’s,” the city said in a news release Friday.

“As a result, those who have missed curbside garbage collection this week will be permitted to place two extra bags (a total of four bags) at the curb on their next regularly scheduled collection day.”

The city reminds users of the North Bay Recycles App to refresh or close it after use.

“If the app has been operating in the background on a device, it won't receive updated data,” the city said.