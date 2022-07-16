North Bay downtown revitalization project inches closer to becoming reality

As part of the City of North Bay's Downtown and Waterfront Masterplan, work continues to start on a major Main Street rehabilitation project.

North Bay city staff have been eying a major downtown rehabilitation project for quite some time.

"So we've worked for a couple of years on design and rendering and consultation with the downtown prospers owners and tenants of the downtown," said Beverley Hillier, city manager of planning and building services.

The last major renovations to the street were completed almost 40 years ago. The reconstruction includes surface infrastructure such as curb and gutters, asphalt road paving, decorative concrete sidewalks and various other upgrades and would take place from Main Street between Cassells and Sherbrooke, as well as a section of Ferguson Street between Main and Oak.

"It's time. The bricks and sidewalks and what not are at the end of their useful life and it's time for some rehabilitation," said Hillier.

The downtown business community has been fully supportive of the project since its inception.

"We'll be able to have some more small events and some large events," said Michelle Trudeau, chair of Downtown North Bay and Waterfront.

"It's going to make the street scape safer and much improved."

The DIA successfully asked for a delay from city council in the spring, so the businesses could begin their financial recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic and they feared construction would interrupt that.

"It was a very good thing for us and I think it's really helped in our recovery from being shut down numerous times," Trudeau said.

The latest figures peg the construction at around $6.2 million.

The city is hosting a public open house on July 26 from 4:30-6:00 p.m. for a project update, a chance to view the preliminary designs and ask staff questions.

"It's been a priority of council. Council has really pushed this forward," said Hillier.

Construction is anticipated to start next spring with completion tentatively expected for fall 2024.