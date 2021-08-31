North Bay driver charged in July crash that left vehicle in Trout Lake

A 23-year-old man from North Bay has been charged in connection with a July 18 crash that left a vehicle submerged in Trout Lake.

John Schultz, community safety coordinator for the North Bay Police, said in an email the collision took place at the intersection of Lees Road and Hwy 63 in North Bay.

An investigation into the incident concluded the driver was travelling on Lees Road, drove through the intersection at Highway 63 and the vehicle entered Trout Lake.

The car was fully submerged about 30 feet underwater. A tow truck company pulled the blue car out of the lake around 3:30 p.m. that afternoon.

City cleanup crews were placing booms around the car in the water to contain oil and fuel contamination which spilled out.

"The driver was able to remove himself from the vehicle however he received injuries requiring medical attention," Schultz said.

The driver has now been charged with dangerous driving. He will appear in court Sept. 21. None of the charges has been proven in court.