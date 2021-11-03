North Bay elementary school students write ‘thank you’ letters to local veterans

Leading up to Remembrance Day, students at Silver Birches Elementary School are penning thank you letters and cards for the men and women who served our country.

The Grade 3 class began their letters or cards Wednesday morning.

Skiler Gale was thinking about what to say in his card. He wanted to emphasize his gratitude. Gale said he is inspired by the military men and women and wants to enter into the Canadian Armed Forces when he gets older.

"So I can serve with the military and fight for our freedom," he said. "Thank you for serving in the military."

Leading up to the day of commemoration, the class will be learning more about the stories and sacrifices Canada's soldiers have made. They will also hear about poems like John McRae’s 'In Flanders Fields.'

"It’s a really heavy subject for sure and in Grade 3, I think it’s always important to say thank you," said teacher Jodi McFarlane.

Under normal circumstances, the entire school would participate in a Remembrance Day ceremony. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, each class is going to honour the day in their own way.

Grade 3 student Ryder Rancourt is thrilled he can write to the veterans.

"I’m excited to give this to the soldiers," Ryder said. "Thank you for helping us."

The school has been writing letters to veterans for the last few years.

"I hope you are doing well," said Grade 3 student Tyson Olsen, while holding his letter high.

Once all of the letters and other projects are complete, they will be handed to the Royal Canadian Legion branches in North Bay and Callander.

“The plan is to let individual veterans see them and display them here at the branch for a couple of days,” said Royal Canadian Legion Branch #445 President Marc Picard.

“For them to go out of their way and to write these letters is going to be very touching for our veterans.”

The students said it’s the least they can do for those who sacrificed so much for our rights and freedom.