North Bay enters Communities in Bloom contest

North Bay has entered the Communities in Bloom contest.

The provincial contest will see North Bay compete against other cities roughly the same size in a number of environmental categories.

North Bay has entered the contest I the past, but this is the first entry in a number of years.

"We've come a very long way," said Harriet Madigan, chair of Clean Green Beautiful North Bay.

"We didn't have the community waterfront park, we didn't have the development down in the park. Lots of changes at the waterfront, things like the eco path that we have right through the city.

"Our tidiness effort through Clean, Green Beautiful, we've got enough to do very well in the competition," Madigan added.

Five or six other cities the same size as North Bay are expected to be in the contest. Judging will take place in July and the city will be looked at through six different components.

"They're going to judge us on tidiness, effort, urban forestry, heritage conservation, environmental action and floral displace, as well as sustainability," Madigan said.

"I would say we're one of the cleanest cities in Ontario."