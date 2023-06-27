North Bay explores best uses for its share of casino revenue

North Bay city councillors are discussing how they want to use the revenue from Cascades Casino.

The city’s long-term financial plan committee, as established to discuss long-term finances and planning, met Monday afternoon to present ideas on what area of city government needs the money.

The committee includes four councillors -- Gary Gardiner, Lana Mitchell, Maggie Horsfield and Justine Mallah -- along with Mayor Peter Chirico.

"There's never a shortage of items that we can use it on," said Chirico.

Current suggestions range from using the money to help with the homeless, capital projects and emergency preparedness.

“I'd like a portion of the funds to go towards prevention and protection work," said Mallah.

Since the casino opened in March 2022, North Bay has received more than $1.6 million which it can use for any kind of project.

One proposal would see 20 per cent of funds set aside for economic development, five per cent for social and community impact and 75 per cent be allotted for the special capital project reserve.

Mallah wants to see a larger portion than the proposed five per cent go towards addressing societal issues surrounding the issue of gambling, such as prevention and treatment programs.

“Someone who experiences problems gambling is also at a higher risk of experiencing mental health issues and addictions issues," she said.

There is already a gambling prevention site in the casino called OLG PlaySmart.

According to its website, the program helps players customize their time and budget, understand play habits or helps players take a break when they need it.

Mallah said the program doesn’t tackle unique gambling challenges in the city.

“The city chose to have a casino and I think it’s part of our responsibility to help deal with the consequences that are going to arise," she said.

No plans have been finalized and the committee will continue to meet before a final proposal is drafted and pitched to council for a vote on how to use the money.

"Where is the best and highest need and best use? That will be a decision for council," said Chirico.

Meanwhile, Sault Ste. Marie received just shy of $1.5 million from its casino revenue for the 2022-23 fiscal year.

Council decided to use the money for asset management projects like building reconstruction and to offset its municipal tax levy.