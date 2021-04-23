North Bay fire crews battle fourth suspicious fire this week

North Bay police officers continue to hold the scene at the city’s fourth suspicious fire this week.

Fire crews were called out around 5:30 a.m. Friday to a vacant building on McIntyre Street East across from City Hall.

Fire Chief Jason Whiteley said there was a fire in the basement and a lot of smoke in the building.

Crews were able to contain the fire quickly after forcing entry into the building.

There is no estimate on the amount of damage yet.

No word on if there were any injuries.

This after firefighters attended three suspicious fires on Wednesday.

Whitely said that fire prevention staff are actively checking vacant buildings around the city to ensure that they are secure. He said it is a necessary enforcement effort in light of the multiple recent fires throughout the city.