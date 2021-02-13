One man is in critical condition following an early morning fire on McIntyre St. in North Bay.



The Ontario Fire Marshal's office has been notified and will be on scene to conduct an investigation this afternoon.

Firefighters arrived at an apartment in the 500 block on McIntyre Street at 6:20 a.m. Saturday morning to battle a blaze on the main floor of the building.

Fire crews blocked off the road at the intersection of McIntyre St. East and John St.

When crews arrived on scene, there were flames and smoke pouring from the main floor unit and one person was trapped inside the building.

"At that point fire rescue is our priority," said North Bay Deputy Fire Chief Greg Saunders.



"Our guys went in and they rescued the person from the unit and were successful in managing the rest of the fire."

An adult man was rushed to hospital by EMS where he currently remains in critical condition. Officials have confirmed he severe suffered smoke and burn injuries.

"The firefighters did a great job," said Saunders.



"They contained most of the fire to that main floor. It will take some time to determine the extent of the damage."

Three other people were living inside the building at the time and have reportedly been left homeless as a result of the fire.

The Near North Victim Services is working with the tenants to make sure they are provided for.

A damage estimate and cause is not known at this time.

Saunders is now asking the public to make sure they have fire escape plan ready at all times just in case.

"We have an uptick in the number of fires this time of year," he said.



"Take the time and review an escape plan with your family."

