North Bay fire sends three to hospital

North Bay firefighters rescued a resident who was seriously injured in a fire at a triplex Monday night that sent three to hospital.

A fire broke out in the basement of a three-unit building on Chippewa Street West just after 11 p.m., North Bay Deputy Fire Chief Greg Saunders said in an email.

Crews from all three stations responded and upon arrival, firefighters found someone with very serious injuries in the basement unit who needed to be carried out.

"The resident was immediately transported to the North Bay Regional Health Center by paramedics that had also responded to the call," Saunders said.

"A mother and young child from another unit were also transported to hospital but are expected to be fine."

The Ontario Fire Marshal's Office has been called in and is working with local investigators to determine the cause of the fire.

"North Bay has experienced a significant uptick in the number of fires recently. North Bay firefighters are again requesting that you take a moment to ensure that your smoke and (carbon monoxide) alarms are working properly," Saunders said.

"Alarms that are more than 10 years old need to be replaced. Properly located, properly maintained smoke alarms will save your life."