North Bay firefighters receive training for new challenges

As technology continues to evolve, so, too, does the way firefighters are trained.

In North Bay this week, firefighters are learning how to properly extinguish an electric vehicle fire -- and how to keep themselves and those affected safe.

"We interact with these vehicles a little differently," said Jason DeFosse, an international fire instructor.

“There's certain extrication techniques that we've adapted to for these types of vehicles … Just working with electric vehicles and shutdowns is very, very important to a safe outcome with our patients and our first responders dealing with them.

"How to shut them down, areas to avoid, how to interact with them, that's what we're learning," he added.

It's a weeklong course that includes not only firefighters, but police and paramedics, as well.

"There's a bunch of different things to worry about when we are opening up a car, moving metal to remove a patient," said North Bay Fire Chief Jason Whiteley.

"So, understanding that, understanding the hazards to keep the firefighters and patients safe is of utmost importance."

Whiteley told CTV News once a group of firefighters are fully trained, they will train their colleagues.