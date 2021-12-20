North Bay firefighters train for ice water rescue
North Bay firefighters are preparing for all kinds of emergencies.
On Monday afternoon, crews were on the ice at Trout Lake training for ice water rescues.
“It’s a high risk, low occurrence emergency situation,” said acting platoon chief David McDonald.
Crews were simulating two scenarios. The first was an incident where someone falls through weak ice. Firefighters rush into the water to rescue the person.
In the other scenario, fire crews use what’s called a rapid deployment craft (RCD). Firefighters pull the RCD with them to where the person is in the water and use it to rescue them.
“Our guys are going into peril’s way -- they’re going out on the ice,” said McDonald. “This typically happens late at night with low visibility. Somebody’s gone through and it’s a life or death emergency.”
McDonald said it’s important to train for these types of situations as there are always new ways of rescuing someone and new equipment to use.
McDonald also reminded residents that the ice is not thick enough yet for people to walk on or for ice fishing huts.
