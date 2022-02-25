North Bay flies Ukrainian flag in solidarity following Russian invasion

The Ukrainian flag will be flying at North Bay city hall for the next little while.

The flag was raised Friday morning after Mayor Al McDonald met with members of the Ukrainian community.

McDonald said they gave him the flag and were honoured the city was going to raise it.

“They were gracious enough to tell me their story and the challenges they’re having with the family members back in Ukraine,” McDonald told CTV News.

McDonald said he was shown videos of loved ones barricading windows with sandbags from gunfire and air bombings.

Greater Sudbury is also flying the Ukrainian flag at city hall.

"For decades, the identity of Ukrainian-Canadians has been deeply woven into the fabric that makes up Greater Sudbury and together, we must continue to stand in solidarity with the people of Ukraine," Mayor Brian Bigger said in a statement.

"During this time, it is important that we show our support for the people of Ukraine in any way we can and as a symbol of Canada’s collective solidarity, the Ukrainian flag has been raised at Tom Davies Square."

The gestures come after Russian troops invaded the east of Ukraine early Thursday morning. Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered a "special military operation" in eastern Ukraine.

Day 2 of the invasion saw Russian forces bear down on Ukraine's capital of Kyiv, with gunfire and explosions approaching.

It’s an invasion that has fueled fears of a larger war in Europe and triggered worldwide efforts to stop Russia.

Ukrainian officials reported at least 137 deaths on their side and claimed hundreds on the Russian end.

The U.S. and other western allies warned for weeks about a possible invasion.