North Bay gets $25.88M from feds for new rec centre

The City of North Bay is getting a huge cash injection from the federal government to build a new community recreation centre at the Steve Omischl Sports Complex.

This will replace the current West Ferris Arena.

Nipissing-Timiskaming MP Anthony Rota made the $25.77 million funding announcement at the site Saturday morning alongside North Bay Mayor Al McDonald.

"The funding will help with the costs of the architecture and engineering design, construction and commissioning of a net-zero-carbon fully-accessible 85,000 sq. ft. multi-purpose community and recreation centre," Rota said in a news release.

"It includes two ice pads, a walking track and multi-use meeting space. The project is expected to be tendered in the near future, pending the approval of North Bay City Council."

The funding is part of the five-year $1.5 billion federal Green and Inclusive Community Buildings Program from the Ministry of Infrastructure and Communities.

Back in December 2020, the estimated cost to build the new facility was estimated to be between $35 and $40 million.

The Ontario government denied the city's funding application to help with development costs.

Want more northern Ontario news? Download the free CTV News app.

"The project will benefit over 75,000 people in the region, including those in North Bay and the surrounding municipalities of Nipissing-Timiskaming," Rota said.

Tourism in the area is expected to benefit from the sporting events, conferences and trade shows and other events held at the facility once it is built, he added.

"With approximately 345,000 visits per year, our arenas are the most-used recreational assets in our community," the mayor said in the news release.

"This new, modern, net-zero-carbon and fully-accessible facility will benefit the entire community by providing enhanced recreational opportunities and contributing to the overall health and social well-being of our residents for the next 50 years."

The new facility will include 14 barrier-free change rooms, with some able to open up to accommodate larger groups, transit stops, a community patio-veranda, 433 parking spaces and room for buses to park as well.

More details from North Bay videojournalist Jaime McKee coming up on CTV News at six. Watch live on your favourite CTV channel or at CTVNewsNorthernOntario.ca.