North Bay getting ready for patio season

To help support local businesses and restaurants, the City of North Bay will once again waive all fees associated with the creation of new or expanded outdoor patio spaces for the 2022 season.

City council approved to waive the fees Tuesday night after doing so the last two years during the pandemic.

"This includes any potential building permit fees, applicable parking fees under the existing Sidewalk Patio Program and municipal alcohol license approvals and extensions issued through the City clerk’s office," the city said in a media release.

The city’s existing Sidewalk Patio Program in the downtown area will also be expanded again this season to support the use of sidewalks for outdoor retail space.

Cecil’s Brewhouse & Kitchen Owner John Lechlitner told CTV News it’s a good move for restaurants when it comes to outdoor dining this summer.

"A strong industry is a good industry. So I want to see everybody, both patrons and restaurants benefit because I think it helps the whole industry and community," he said.

Last summer, Lechlitner’s restaurant put up fencing and turned part of its parking lot into an outdoor patio equipped with about 50 seats.

"There are still people, they are going to be nervous going out and they’ll be more comfortable in an outdoor setting than an indoor setting," he said. "We now anxiously wait for the pending melting of the snow."

Guidelines have been developed by the city to assist local businesses in the creation of new or expanded outdoor patio spaces, including information about when a permit may be required.