North Bay groups receive more than $1M from the provincial government

Nipissing MPP Vic Fedeli announced Friday the Ontario government is providing $1,251,592 through the Northern Ontario Heritage Fund Corporation for seven local groups in the area.

According to the NOHFC, the funding will create 33 new jobs while promoting economic development in northeastern Ontario.

Receiving funds are:

• $400,000 for Fabrene Inc., a manufacturer and supplier of high-quality plastic products, to purchase new equipment.

• $200,000 for Eagle Eye Drilling Services Inc., a drilling contractor that specializes in longhole drilling services for the underground mining sector, to purchase drills and other equipment.

• $199,950 for Eastep Family Farms, a mixed-use farming operation startup with focus on commercial goat farming alongside cash crops of wheat and barley, to assist with farming and machine repairs.

• 175,922 for the Finch Beach Resort, a regional retreat offering a post-COVID tourism market, to assist with the purchase of property, construction of the winterized art studio, renovation of cabins and sheds and purchase of furniture and appliances.

• $160,000 for Canor Construction Inc., a professional construction, landscaping, renovation and excavation services, that's starting a new division geared towards waste recycling and processing in North Bay.

• $101,004 for North Bay Plastic Molders Inc., a plastic injecting molding service, to purchase new equipment to expand the business.

• $14,400 for the Municipality of East Ferris. The funding will assist with the Phase 1 planning process of the East Ferris Industrial Park.

“Our government continues to foster a strong future in Nipissing by supporting economic growth, job creation and reaffirming the North as a great place to live and work,” said Fedeli.

“It’s one more way we are signalling to the world that northern Ontario is open for business and open for jobs.”

Canor Construction is putting the money toward establishing a waste processing and recycling redevelopment.

“Overall benefits, landfill diversion number one, job creation, and the environment for sure," said Canor Construction owner Ken Sim.

“The landfill only has three large contributors to it -- us and the other competitors -- and we’re one of them, so us diverting 75 per cent of that is great for us, the community and the environment.”