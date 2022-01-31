North Bay hair salon offers pay-what-you-can haircuts

A downtown North Bay hair salon was giving inexpensive haircuts to those less fortunate Sunday afternoon.

The staff at Raven Flare Hair Salon said they see the struggles people on low-income face.

Like most people, the COVID-19 pandemic has been financially difficult on Helen Rose. She also recently lost a loved one.

"It just makes me feel like I have a different outlook on life," Rose said while getting her haircut. "I’ll be able to go for a walk and look at the sun and be happy. I really enjoy it. She did a good job."

It’s stories like Rose’s that touch the hair salon’s staff.

Teaming up with North Bay Pride, Cecil’s Brewhouse and Kitchen and Tim Hortons, they wanted to lift the spirits of people down on their luck.

"We have seen people who haven’t had a cut in three years," said salon owner Ann Laframboise. "That’s the max so far and a lot of people looking for work."

People who come in for a cut donate what they can. All of the money from the cuts will go to the AIDS Committee of North Bay and Area.

"Having a haircut makes me feel a bit better about myself," said Robin Alborouga.

Being located in the city’s downtown, the hair salon said it sees the crux of the homeless crisis and those who just struggle to meet ends meet in the wake of this pandemic.

"We do see a lot of beauty downtown but we do see a lot of reality and sometimes a simple conversation is enough to lift someone’s day," said Laframboise.

It’s the first time Raven Flare Hair Salon has done this initiative.

Justin Sauve said it is greatly appreciated and that it was his first haircut in four years.

"It’s good to have a change," he said. "Out with the old and in with the new."

Raven Flare is looking at making cheap haircuts a yearly tradition hoping the people can let their hair down.