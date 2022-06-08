North Bay hairstylist offers free haircuts for those down on their luck

When cutting hair, Shawna Lafreniere listens to the stories her clients tell her.

For the last two Wednesdays, she's been cutting and styling the hair of struggling people who are down on their luck.

"It really truly is for those in need and I think it really follows what we are meant to do," Lafreniere said.

The haircuts are taking place at St. John the Divine Anglican Church located on Main Street East. The church already serves hot meals to upwards of 160 people on Wednesday evenings through the open arms Café.

Andrew William Kent showed up Wednesday morning for a cut. He can’t recall his last haircut. He said is struggling and is thankful for the free haircut.

"Through desperation, there is a gift," Kent said.

"The positive thing that comes with desperation is asking for help and that's something people need to remember. Asking for help isn't a bad thing … This has a positive outcome. Thank you very much."

Knowing the demand and being located close to the area where struggling people gather, Lafreniere and the church met to see what other services they could offer.

The church offered an empty room where she could set up her salon.

"We are a downtown church and we try and be a beacon of hope for people and live out our baptismal covenant by fighting injustice, helping people and loving them," said Fr. Kevin McAllister.

Lafreniere is cutting hair Wednesdays from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. She is hoping for donations of all kinds of hair supplies so she can continue through the summer.

"People want to connect with people," she said.

"This is a perfect opportunity for people who may otherwise not be seen as who they are and they'll know they're not alone."

She said the people whose hair she cut admit it’s been tough to afford a haircut while trying to set enough money aside for groceries and other expenses.