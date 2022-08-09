North Bay health unit receives small supply of monkeypox vaccines

The North Bay Parry Sound District Health Unit says it has received a small number of monkeypox vaccine doses.

In a news release Tuesday, the health unit said their supply is so limited, appointments will be booked on a first-come, first-served basis.

Anyone eligible to receive the dose can call 1-800-563-2808, ext. 5252, and leave a message on the answering service between 9 a.m. and 10 a.m. on Aug. 10

"Do not come into the health unit," the release said.

"Voicemails left between 9 a.m. and 10 a.m. will be returned on Aug. 10 to screen for eligibility, book the appointment on a later date, or let the individual know all appointments have been booked."

Calls received before 9 a.m. or after 10 a.m. will not be returned, the health unit added.

“We recognize the issues with such limited access … and regret that offering an equitable booking approach is difficult to do at this time,” Dr. Carol Zimbalatti, public health physician at the health unit, is quoted as saying in the release.

“We continue to work with the province to advocate for additional supply, but understandably, with no evidence of transmission of monkeypox locally, we expect most of the vaccine to continue to go to public health districts with more monkeypox cases. Should we receive additional vaccine we will make the public aware.”

SOME FACTS ABOUT THE DISEASE:

- Monkeypox is a rare disease not common in North America. It spreads through close contact with a person infected with the virus, or their clothing or linens.

- Monkeypox can enter the body through skin-to-skin contact with body fluids (for example, saliva or rashes) and through mucus membranes or respiratory droplets during prolonged face-to-face contact.

- Anyone, regardless of sexual orientation, age, or gender can spread monkeypox through contact with body fluids, monkeypox sores, or by sharing contaminated items.

