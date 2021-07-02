North Bay health unit reports fifth person in district has died from COVID-19 related illness

A fifth person in its coverage area has died from an illness related to COVID-19, the North Bay Parry Sound District Health Unit said Friday in a news release.

The person was from the Nipissing district, the health unit said. Out of respect for the individual’s family and friends, no further information will be provided, the release added.

“I would like to offer my deepest condolences to the individual’s family and friends. My thoughts are with them at this difficult time,” Dr. Jim Chirico, medical officer of health, said in the release.

“COVID-19 is very much still present in our district, and every loss is devastating. Everyone must continue to protect themselves and others by following public health measures and getting fully vaccinated.”

If you think you may have COVID-19 symptoms or have been in close contact with someone who has tested positive, first self-isolate and then use Ontario's Self-Assessment Tool to see if you need to seek testing or further care.

If you need further assistance, call your health care provider or the health unit at 1-844-478-1404.

If you have severe symptoms, such as difficulty breathing, you should call 911 and mention your symptoms if you are able. For more information, visit myhealthunit.ca/COVID-19.