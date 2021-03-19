Two North Bay high school students are preparing to flex their weightlifting muscles at the upcoming 2021 Canadian Junior Championships.

Both are from Chippewa Secondary School, Griffin Lamarche is in Grade 9 and Ruth Chouinor is in Grade 10, and have been training hard for this moment. They will not only be representing North Bay at the competition, but also the province as part of Team Ontario.

"I was surprised. I didn't really expect to be selected for the team," Lamarche said. "But, I'm happy that I did and I'm excited to see what I can do."

The national championships will take place on Zoom on March 20 and 21.

With gyms being closed due to COVID-19, it has been harder for them to get out and train. But, both Lamarche and Chouinor have been doing all they can at home, getting stronger and stronger each day.

"I was able to get into a gym during the summer and from September to December, I could train," Chouinor said. "But from Christmas to now, I couldn't."

The competition will feature Olympic-style weightlifting. Each competitor will get three attempts at two different lifts, called the "snatch" and "clean and jerk." Points will be awarded and totalled.

"I'm a bit nervous, but I'm also excited that I get a chance to do this," Lamarche said.

Chouinor has been lifting weights since before high school. Her father, Andy, is always encouraging her to flex her muscles.

"She's going to do great and I'm going to be very, very happy," he said.

Andy said Chippewa Secondary had a wrestling coach in the past and he helped motivate his daughter to keep doing her best.

"He got her started and she found success and was motivated," Andy said.

Both students said it is an honour to represent Ontario and lift the province's expectations onto their shoulders.