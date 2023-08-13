North Bay hockey referee development camp helps groom officials into higher level hockey

As hockey players begin to count down the number days until puck drop on the next season, so are referees.

This whole weekend, training sessions were underway at Memorial Gardens in North Bay for a small group of hockey referees as the Northern Ontario Hockey Association (NOHA) is grooming them for higher level games.

These sessions took place on the ice in pre-season practice games and in the classroom reviewing rules and skill development.

"It's a great team atmosphere," said referee Kory Clermont.

"That's one of the biggest things I love about refereeing."

The seven match officials, who are from across northern Ontario, are moving up in their refereeing career.

NOHA mentors and guest speakers were running sessions in preparing the referees for the upcoming hockey season – while also developing their skills.

"Stephen Walkom, who is the NHL Vice President and Director of Officiating. He spoke to the officials," said Adam Morell, NOHA’s officiating program coordinator.

Completing this three day course and passing an exam qualified the group of referees to start calling AAA and Junior A games this season. With that brings higher level hockey and more intense, competitive play.

"Every game is a new game, that's what Stephan Walkom was telling us," said Clermont.

"The kids we do are anywhere from 13 to 15 to 18. They're still learning the game as well."

Last season, the association had over 450 referees don the black and white stripes, lace up their skates and pick up the whistle – but they said there's always a need for more.

"There is always a gap between the younger and older officials," said Morell.

"We're trying to close that gap."

To combat player, coach and fan harassment or abuse, the association equipped its youth officials with a green armband last season.

This armband is meant as a symbol of standing in solidarity with officials who have had to deal with the abuse.

"It's always a concern in the officiating world. We heard nothing but good things about it," said Morell.

"A good official is someone who is confident."

Morell told CTV News besides getting these referees confident to oversee tougher games, it also assists them with moving up in Hockey Canada officiating development.

"When you throw the jersey on and the whistle on, you want to have fun and make sure the kids have fun as well," said Clermont.

Clermont emphasizes that referees are there to ensure each game is played fairly and that they try to best they can be on the ice and in the heat of the moment.