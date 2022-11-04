North Bay home destroyed in fire, family of 8 displaced

A family of eight in North Bay has lost their home in a fire Thursday night on Pollard Avenue, officials say.

Crews from all three fire stations in the city were called to the scene at 10 p.m.

"Upon arrival of fire crews, the fire had spread throughout the home and into the attic. Thankfully, all the occupants of the home had safely evacuated," Deputy Fire Chief Greg Sanders said in an email Friday.

"Firefighters entered the home, worked incredibly hard, and extinguished the fire. Unfortunately, the house had already sufferedsignificant damage."

The family, of varying ages, living in the home has now been displaced and is being supported by Near North Victims Services.

"North Bay police officers are working with the fire investigator from North Bay Fire to determine the cause of the fire," Sanders said.

No word on any injuries.

Neighbours told CTV News on Thursday morning the fire started outside then spread to the house.

The city has seen "a significant uptick recently in the number of house fires, he said.

Properly located, maintained and working smoke alarms save lives and "can provide you with the necessary time to allow you to safely evacuate your residence in the event of a fire."

It is required by law to have working smoke alarms outside sleeping areas on every level of your home.

"If you have any questions, please call us at 705-474-5662. Our firefighters are happy to provide you with any advice or assistance required to help you stay safe," Sanders said.