North Bay home goes above and beyond decorating for Christmas
Like many people, Pierrette Gauthier decorates her house for Christmas, but it’s the inside of her house where she goes above and beyond.
Gauthier calls it her winter village and she has been recreating the scene for three decades. Over the years, many people have given her items to include in her village.
“I say, where will I put it? But they always say I have an idea. I’ve been in my home for 30 years, so this is 30 years of collectables and stuff,” said Gauthier.
“I always did love Christmas. I love the fun, I love to dress up, and have fun.”
She told CTV News it takes more than a month to decorate her house. From the ceiling to the walls, the majority of the main floor is decorated.
“It takes me hours,” Gauthier said.
“Just my tree, just to put the little Santa’s in the tree, I won’t even tell you how long it takes me to do those because you will think I’m crazy.”
She said she plans to continue decorating for many more years to come.
