North Bay hospital foundation member recognized for role in cancer care campaign

Nothing is more important to Kendra Clarke, the North Bay Regional Health Centre Foundation’s senior development officer, than finding ways to raise money to support the hospital.

“The hospital that we have here was built through the generosity of our community and I was hired as we were raising funds for our very first MRI,” said Clarke.

She is now part of an exclusive list through the Association For Health care Philanthropy, an international organization based out of Arlington, Va., and is being recognized in the 2022 40 Under 40 List.

“Health care philanthropy is important even in a publicly funded health care system like Canada," said Jenny Love, Association For Health care Philanthropy spokesperson.

"It allows hospitals to round out the services they’re supplying to the community."

It honours the health care philanthropy industry’s young leaders who have shown success in the career.

“I work with incredible people, volunteers and donors every day,” said Clarke.

“They inspire me to do what I do to enhance health care here at the hospital.”

She is being honoured for her work in organizing the fundraising efforts in the Cancer Care, Close to Home campaign, which raised more than $6.3 million in 30 months to replace the hospital’s CT scanner and purchase a second one.

Money raised also went to hospital programming and laboratory upgrades.

“I worked with over 20 community leaders and volunteers to tell stories of the impact that the hospital has on the care of patients here at the hospital,” said Clarke.

“It’s very humbling and I’m very flattered for the recognition.”

Foundation president Tammy Morison described Clarke as a resilient worker for the hospital.

“The pandemic really shone a light on the importance of a strong health care system and the importance of our health care workers and what community support can actually accomplish,” said Morison.

“Kendra does an amazing job here at the foundation.”

Clarke started her hospital career as an intern in 2010 as the new hospital was opening its doors and she remains inspired by the kindness, passion and generosity displayed from the community.

“It can be a $10 gift or a one million dollar gift,” she said. “Every gift that walks through this door in some shape or form can be traced back to gratitude from a hospital experience from a family member.”