North Bay hosting national curling Grand Slam event

The top curling teams from around the world will be meeting in North Bay next month on their first of six stops around the country in the annual Grand Slam of Curling.

Memorial Gardens will host 16 men's and 16 women's teams for the six-day event, Boost National, which includes 22 draws. The teams are selected based on their ranking in the World Curling Federation.

"Headlining the field on the women’s side of the draw will be skips Jennifer Jones, Rachel Homan, Kerri Einarson and Anna Hasselborg while the men’s field will include skips Brad Gushue, Kevin Koe, Nicholas Edin and Bruce Mouat," the North Bay Granite Club said in a news release.

Team Hasselborg has won the women's title in the event for the last two years.

Team Gushue won the men's title last season.

The event begins Oct. 4 and ends Oct. 9.

North Bay previously hosted the Masters stop of the tour in 2019.

The North Bay business community has contributed almost $140,000 to help cover the costs associated with hosting the event, organizers said.

A team of 160 volunteers has been recruited in the city to help things run smoothly.

Other tournaments on this season's tour include: