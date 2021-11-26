North Bay hosts OFSAA AA Boys Volleyball tournament

While the number of teams attending is a little less than usual, North Bay will still play host to some of the province’s top volleyball teams as OFSAA officially kicks off its 2021 tournament.

With team attendance down, Ontario Federation of School Athletic Associations (OFSAA) officials split the tournament to half its regular capacity.

“Unfortunately not every athletic association was able to commit a team to the championship. So we’re down to 10, which is a half sized championship but the teams that are here are competing hard and having fun,” said Craig Nodwell this OFSAA convenor.

“We just have elevated levels of safety precautions put in place to make sure covid-19 isn’t a factor.”

Host school Chippewa Secondary is embracing the experience even though no fans are allowed in the stands.

“I’ve loved being in the city, and just having the atmosphere. Even though we aren’t allowed fans I feel like being in our city has been a major advantage for us,” said Vaughn Thompson a grade 11 right side hitter on Chippewa.

“Knowing even just the volunteers, having some people in the gym supporting us has been huge.”

Chippewa head coach Mason Truswell told CTV News his team is playing for more then themselves.

“Everyone is at home cheering us on. To see the amount of views we’re getting on our YouTube pages says a lot to the boys. We know what this is about, it’s more than just us, this is something we’re doing for North Bay.”

The tournament is also a boost for the local economy.

“I was talking to people, they were attending local restaurants last night they enjoyed it. Hotels are full right now, so I think we’re doing our part to spark the North Bay economy and I’m proud of that,” said Nodwell.

The gold medal game will take place Saturday at 1:00 p.m.